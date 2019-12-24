In memory of loved ones at Christmastime

A local charity has launched a Christmas tree with a difference - one that helps to remember loved ones.

Friends of ANCHOR has put up its Tribute Tree which is adorned with handmade decorations which carry the names of those who have passed away.

As the chosen charity of the Aberdeen Christmas Village, it has placed the tree in Marischal College for all village-goers to see.

Friends of ANCHOR was established to support North-east oncology and haematology patients.

Chairman Jim Milne said: “For many of us, the festive season can heighten the memory and loss of loved ones.

“Our hope is that the Tribute Tree will serve as a beacon of love and remembrance for people in the North-east during this time.”

Each anchor has been hand scribed with the name of someone who is being remembered by their loved ones this Christmas.

One of the first orders was placed by Friends of ANCHOR volunteer Donna Miller who said: “The Tribute Tree is a lovely reminder of our loved ones left behind.

“A beautiful and touching thing to do at this special time of year.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, added: “We are delighted to have Friends of ANCHOR as our charity partner for the Aberdeen Christmas Village.

“Their team does tremendous work in the North-east and we are urging the public to get into the seasonal spirit and support a fantastic cause at the same time.”