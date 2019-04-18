It’s a distillery ‘first’ for Olympian Ben

Deeside Distillery welcomed Olympic snowboarder Ben Kilner to fill his cask of founders’ release future single malt whisky.

The first cask of 88 available to purchase is owned by the Banchory athlete, who now runs the Unit Gym and Fitness in the town.

Earlier this month, the distillery announced the sale of just 88 limited edition casks as part of its founders’ collective.

The whisky will be matured until 2029 and Deeside Distillery is the first new distillery in Deeside to produce whisky in nearly 200 years.

Ben competed in two Winter Games – Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014 - where he represented Britain in the men’s halfpipe.

He said: “It is incredibly exciting to own my first cask of future whisky from a local distillery.

“I have watched the Deeside Distillery team develop their products over the years so to be able to own one of the first casks produced is a huge privilege. I now just have a few years to wait until I can bottle it up in the future.”

Liam Pennycook, head distiller. said: “We were delighted to welcome Ben into the distillery for the filling of the first of our 88 casks.

“He is a fantastic ambassador for the area and achieved a huge amount in his sport and now in business so we couldn’t be happier that he was able to fill up his own cask.”

He added: “We have spent almost two years experimenting with laying down octaves (very small casks) to gather as much insight as possible and our years of experience in brewing and gin and rum production has given us a wealth of knowledge.

“We are certain, even at this early stage, that we have created something special with our future single malt and delighted with the interest from investors at this early stage.”

Casks are priced from £7,500. It is a unique opportunity to buy the only casks that will ever be produced from Deeside Distillery with plans secured for a new two-acre site in Hill of Banchory for a new distillery”.

Due to regulations, a distillery can’t move its name to another site, so the new plant will be set up for its own production, leaving Deeside Distillery as a “dead distillery.

Along with Royal Lochnagar, which was founded in 1824 and is based in Ballater, Deeside Distillery is the only new one in the area to hold a distilling license to produce single malt whisky.