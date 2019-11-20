Jamie’s a top paperboy

A Banchory schoolboy has won an award for newspaper delivery.

Jamie Liversidge, 15, was among recipients of the Retail Delivery of the Year for Aberdeen and the Shire in the DC Thomson Home Delivery Awards 2019.

The awards aim to recognise paperboys and girls who brave all weather to ensure home delivery customers get their papers on time.

Jamie, an S4 pupil at Banchory Academy, delivers for WH Smith.

Mum Anna said: “It’s great that he has been recognised for doing a job he loves.

“He especially enjoys when he gets the chance to chat with his customers in the morning.”

Among customers’ comments about Jamie: - “He is very pleasant and punctual”, “Very pleasant, polite and reliable young man. Always happy to engage with you”.