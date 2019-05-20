Karen takes to the skies for charities

A Tarland businesswoman is taking on her biggest charity challenge by wingwalking for five causes,

Karen Stewart, who runs Aberdeen marketing and business development firm This Little Piggy, lost her mother to dementia in 2016.

She made her a final promise that she would wingwalk to help people with the condition.

The event, also being held in support of animal welfare organisations, takes place in Yorkshire in September.

It sets Karen’s biggest target to date of £5,000 and she has called on others to join in.

The request was quickly taken up by Sarah Macleod, of Aberdeen - the pair met while skydiving in 2014.

Additional wingwalkers are invited to take part with the aim of smashing the target figure.

The pilot has also given clearance for Karen’s “Little Piggy” mascot to participate in the venture.

She said “I’m both nervous and excited about the wingwalk, and pleased yet emotional to be doing it in mum’s memory.

“She was a huge animal lover and although I made the promise when she was very close to the end of her life, I think she understood me.”

The charities benefiting from the businesswoman’s support are AFC Community Trust Dementia Friendly Programmes, Deeside Cats Protection, Forget Me Not Dementia Club in Banchory, Halfpenny Farm Animal Sanctuary, near Inverurie, and the Scottish SPCA.

Karen added: “The charities work tirelessly to help those they support and I’d love it if individuals or business with an affinity for animal welfare or the plight of dementia sufferers could find it in their hearts to help.

“I’m very grateful to all of those who have already donated.”

Her fundraising page is https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/PigsandPeopleWILLFly.