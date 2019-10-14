Legal eagles in courtroom ‘battle’

Young people from schools across Aberdeenshire made their case to be crowned the area’s top legal eagles in a courtroom competition.

Pupils from four secondary schools became lawyers, witnesses, court staff, jurors – and even court reporters and press officers – when they took part in the tenth annual ‘Mock Trials’ competition.

They received tips and a verdict on their performance from legal professionals during the day-long event at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The schools involved were Alford Academy, Ellon Academy, The Gordon Schools in Huntly, and Mackie Academy, who won the contest.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said: “The Aberdeenshire ‘Mock Trials’ give pupils a real insight into the court process.

“The competition has inspired pupils who have taken part in the past to forge successful careers in the legal profession. However, it also gives those participating a snapshot of the support provided by court staff and jurors too. I would like to thank all those organisations who have worked tirelessly to make this competition such a success.”