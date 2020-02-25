Maryculter chef serves up a scholarship

An Aberdeenshire chef has been awarded one of only three Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland craft scholarships for 2020.

Ashleigh Foster, pastry chef at Maryculter House, was chosen from nationwide applications.

It will allow her to work alongside industry professionals to build her skills and share knowledge.

Ashleigh and the two other recipients will also benefit from HIT Scotland’s leading food service wholesaler, Brakes.

The trio will be given the chance to learn from one of its food suppliers or spend time with development chefs who will give an insight into how they create new dishes.

She said: “I am thrilled to have been awarded a craft scholarship.

“My experience so far has very much specialised in pastry - so to be able to develop other key skills is a major ambition of mine.

“In particular, I am keen to learn more about traditional skills, as it’s something that is lacking in the industry at the moment. It would also be interesting to pick up some pointers and understand how other chefs operate in their own kitchen environments.”

Peter Walker, Maryculter House managing director, said: “As a team, we are delighted for Ashleigh and will continue to support her as she uses this experience to advance her skills and develop her professional network.

“We are keen for Ashleigh to hone the traditional skills which, in turn, will only elevate her confidence and the way we operate in the kitchen.”