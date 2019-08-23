McDonald’s drive-thru backed by planners

Councillors will be asked to approve a new McDonald’s restaurant on the outskirts of Westhill.

Garioch Area Committee will next week debate the proposals which have split the local community.

Some 41 objections have been made against the proposed drive-thru, with 31 residents backing the application.

The global chain wants to build the restaurant at the junction of Venture Drive and Straik Road, with council planners recommending approval of the scheme.

Although it was initially going to operate 24 hours a day, it has agreed to close the restaurant between midnight and 6am to address “potential conflict” between service vehicles, pedestrian and other traffic within the site.

It is expected to employ more than 65 full and part-time staff, primarily from the local area.

Objectors claim there is no need for the restaurant and that McDonald’s is simply made a speculative application to take advantage of Aberdeen Football Club’s new Kingsford Stadium.

But in a supporting statement, McDonald’s said: “The company has recently been undertaking a thorough review of its portfolio of restaurants and is seeking to increase its representation in certain key locations.

“At the same time, McDonald’s has implemented a major brand refresh, both in terms of its product range and the design and fit-out of its restaurants. This application forms part of that overall strategy.”