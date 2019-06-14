Military vehicles on parade

Even a lunchtime downpour failed to dampen the enthusiasm of exhibitors and hundreds of visitors to a display of military vehicles and equipment at Grampian Transport Museum on Sunday.

One of the exhibits at Alford, an ex-Dutch army Jeep, had just returned from Normandy where it had been taking part in the D-Day commemorations.

The Military Vehicle Tattoo brings together individual enthusiasts with organisations which support and uphold Scottish military heritage.

Displays included the 7 Scots Army Reserves with a range of vehicles and equipment representing the army in the 21st century; Moravia, with their Canberra jet bomber cockpit for visitors to try; Legion Scotland in support of the veterans, and the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

The museum’s assistant curator and events co-ordinator Neil Thomson said: “The military vehicle enthusiasts really enter into the spirit of this event.

“They not only bring along their lovingly restored vehicles and equipment, they take real pleasure in creating realistic settings in which to show them and which the public clearly enjoy.

“The museum has an important role to play in education and these events are especially good for giving the public an insight into the very specialist world of military hardware.”