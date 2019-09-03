Morrisons offer meeting space

Morrisons in Banchory is launching a new service offering free meeting space to local groups such as new parents, charities, book clubs, craft groups and gaming communities.

Groups can book tables, which can seat up to 20 people, through the Morrisons Banchory Community Champion.

The initiative is designed to help community groups deal with the increasing cost of booking meeting spaces in local centres.

Helen Tordoff, head of cafes at Morrisons, said: “We’ve seen more groups use our cafe spaces as meet-up areas so we’re delighted to formalise the offering and make it even easier for local communties to come together over a cup of tea and great food.”

Meet up areas will be available in Morrisons Banchory cafe from 9am until 11am and 2pm until cafe closing each weekday.

Rachel Taylor, a member of a craft group which uses the facility, said: “Some community centres can be tricky to book as costs can be quite high and there is limited availability.

“Our local Morrisons cafe is perfect as it is free to book and there’s always good food and drink available.

“We meet there regularly to create our craft masterpieces and would encourage any other clubs to consider Morrisons as an affordable and pleasant place to meet.”

To book a meet-up area slot, groups can email Morrisons Community Champion with bookings taken on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information visit www.morrisons.com.