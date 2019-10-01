MSP joins in Banchory Beast

Local MSP Liam Kerr was among a record number of runners who took part in the recent Banchory Beast Race.

The 10k obstacle event covered some tough Deeside terrain testing the stamina of each and every participant.

This year’s charity partner was Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

North East Region Scottish Conservative Mr Kerr said: “In just a few years, the Beast Race has gained a formidable reputation for tough, mud-caked fun.

“I’m up for a challenge in the name of a good cause, whether that’s in the debating chamber or the great outdoors.

“Most people in my regional constituency will know someone who’s been helped by Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.”

Mr Kerr joined his MSP colleague Brian Whittle and more than 2,000 runners.

A new route saw different obstacles, the first being a wall of chest-height bales, followed by an ice-cold jet blast which took competitors into the deep swamp crossing.

Paul Corrigan, of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: “It’s an incredible event with a great atmosphere with plenty of laughs, fabulous fancy dress and unwavering camaraderie amongst the brave beast runners who go above and beyond to help one another over the obstacles.

“We have over 200 participants signed up this year specifically to raise funds for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and we are so grateful to all of those runners for supporting our charity. It’s great that Liam has dared his fellow MSPs to take part.

“All money raised stays in Scotland and helps people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions, making sure they can live life to the full with the right support when and where they need it.”