Museum gears up for a ‘rare’ show

It may still be winter, but Grampian Transport Museum in Alford is already preparing for the 2020 visitor season.

Entries are being invited for the How Many Left? car show, which will be held on Sunday, May 10.

The event is open to all owners of previously mass-produced vehicles of which there are only 500 or less left on the roads.

How Many Left? has been growing in popularity across the country since it began in 2015 as a day to enjoy the nostalgia of family motoring of bygone years with cars of the type that every family once owned.

Organisers of the Alford event are anticipating a record entry for 2020 as they are also holding a special display of all British Leyland marques including Austin, Morris, Rover, MG, Riley, Wolseley, Vanden Plas and Jaguar.

Museum events co-ordinator and assistant curator Neil Thomson said: “We have a lot of classic and specialist cars in the North-east, it is a great place for enthusiasts and there are plenty of excellent shows.

“The museum wanted to showcase the ‘ordinary’ cars that have played such an important part in the lives of our communities but are in danger of being forgotten.

“We wanted to create that feeling of “we used to have one of those” amongst our visitors, and they have loved How Many Left?”

Neil added: “We are inviting entries from owners of any type of car, or van or motorcycle, which were once seen everywhere but which have largely disappeared from our roads, now with less than 500 or so left.

“These are ordinary, mass-produced everyday vehicles of any make and model, not the low volume specialist cars most classic car shows cater for.

“We look forward to welcoming owners from all over the UK.”

Full details and entry forms for How Many Left? are available at www.gtm.org.uk.

Grampian Transport Museum will open for the season on Sunday, March 29.