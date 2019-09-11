Navigate your way to better health

The first online map has been launched showing nearly 30 organised health walks in Aberdeenshire.

Created by walking charity, Paths for All, the new online resource shows when and where local walks are taking place, as well as information about how to join them.

More than 670 walks have been registered nationally so far and the charity is encouraging the public to go online and join the nearest health walk.

The map aims to make it easier for people to become more active while meeting others in their community. The walks are free, low-level and last around 30 minutes.

Paths for All chief officer Ian Findlay said: “Regular walking is such a powerful tool that can do wonders for your social, mental and physical health and we hope that this new map will make it easier for people to get involved in Health Walks.

“People are often surprised by how a simple, weekly walk can become such a big part of their lives. We see people build strong friendships on Health Walks and discover little bits about the local history and wildlife of the places where they live that can give them a whole new meaning and stronger sense of community.”

The volunteers who lead the walks have been trained, know the most accessible routes for people of varied abilities and ensure a warm welcome to new walkers.

There are also specialised walks, especially for people with dementia and those who have been affected by cancer.

The Health Walk map can be accessed at www.pathsforall.org.uk/healthwalkfinder.

The charity works with the Scottish Government and 30 partners to support and deliver national policies, such as the National Walking Strategy and other ‘active travel’ initiatives.