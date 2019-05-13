New business group set up in Aboyne

A new business group has been formed in Aboyne.

Aboyne Business Association (ABA) has been established to support growth and local employment in the village and Mid Deeside.

Speaking on behalf ABA, Duncan Robson, of local company DWR Architecture, said: “Our goal is to provide a social outlet for business owners, build connections and improve the local business environment.”

The group has taken off and has started building a business directory for its members – a key initiative that emerged from the first meeting in February.

Members met for a second time last month when the guest speaker was Dr Brenda Hector, a business growth specialist.

She illustrated methods of increasing growth and profits.

Membership is open to all businesses, including sole traders and limited companies in the Mid Deeside area.

Businesses wanting to find out more can register via www.aboynebusiness.com.

There are limited spaces available for free 90-minute business consultations with Brenda Hector on a first to join, first served basis.

The next meeting of ABA will be held on June 10 at 7pm.

It will take place at Lost Loch Spirits, Distillery Building, Unit 8, at Deeside Activity Park.