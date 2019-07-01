New career for local student

A Banchory student is excitedly preparing for a teaching career.

Sophie Logue recently graduated from the University of Aberdeen with an MA Primary Education (Hons).

The 31-year-old single mother had set her sights on primary teaching and takes up a local post in August.

Sophie, whose daughter Lottie is 11, said: “I have always dreamed of becoming a primary teacher but didn’t have the confidence to attend university until a significant change in my personal life finally gave me the confidence I needed.

“Over five years I juggled, university, school placements, motherhood, volunteering with the local brownie unit and running my own jewellery and party entertainment business.”

On Thursday, June 20, she graduated with a 2:1 and a commendation award for her teaching practice and professionalism demonstrated during her school placements.

Sophie added: “I will now begin my teaching career in August at Banchory Primary School.

“I am delighted to be teaching in the community in which I live, grew up in and feel so passionate about.

“I would not have succeeded without the patience and support of my family and friends.

“When I embark on my teaching career, I want the children in my care to feel that there is no limit to what they want to achieve, so long as they work hard for it.”

The University of Aberdeen’s summer graduation ceremonies took place from June 17-21.