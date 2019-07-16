New clubroom plans for Deeside Rugby

Deeside Rugby Club is hoping its latest plans for a new clubroom in Banchory will meet with planners’ approval.

After several unsuccessful attempts to create a fit-for-purpose centre, the club has made a fresh application to Aberdeenshire Council for the go-ahead through chartered architect Andrew Keir.

The proposal for the Woodend complex shows a building measuring 122sqm which would have a natural larch finish to the exterior walls, a traditional-style red corrugated metal roof and double-glazed upvc windows.

The club’s Ian Finlayson said he was excited by the prospect of the new-build, but stressed funding would have to be sourced from every possible avenue.

He commented: “We have had a number of false starts at this project over the last couple of years, but we now believe that the current proposal is achievable with funding from both club members and other outside bodies.

“Yes, be warned, we will be seeking funding from everyone.

“It’s a very exciting next phase of development for Deeside Rugby as we continue to build out our facilities at Woodend and build on our vibrant playing numbers.”

Mr Finlayson added: “We offer opportunities for all school age boys and girls and our senior male team.

“This will see us have a multi-use space at the club that we will be able to use for match entertaining, training activities, social events and so on.

“This is on top of the exercise and trim trail which we are just completing around the perimeter of the pitches.

“We are adding these facilities to be used by the club but also those from the wider community.”

Meanwhile, the club is currently inviting applications to attend its summer rugby camp.

The camp will run from Tuesday, July 30, for three days at the Woodend facility.