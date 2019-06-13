New Co-op store opens in Banchory

The Co-op is set to open its newest food store in Banchory following a £550,000 investment.

The outlet, at Hill of Banchory, will open its doors tomorrow (Friday) and offers a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, award-winning wines and essentials.

The store brings a funding boost locally through Co-op’s membership scheme – members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with the company donating a further one per cent to causes.

Organisations in the area which are currently benefiting from the scheme include Banchory Paths Association, Deeside Rugby Football Club, and Parkinson’s UK (Aberdeen) – with Co-op members able to choose which group they want to support online.

Daryl Black, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Banchory and are very proud to be part of this community.”

Area manager Kirsty Ezady added: “The Co-op’s ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, they are raising much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch.

In January, the community retailer unveiled a £50 million price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials.

Further information about the Co-op’s Local Community Fund, is available by visiting http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/.