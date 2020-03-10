New faces at heritage trust

Three new directors have been appointed to the board of local heritage charity.

The North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT) is a building preservation trust that brings derelict, disused and redundant buildings back to life in Aberdeenshire and beyond.

Formed in 1985, it has played a key role in the preservation of hundreds of historic buildings in the North-east for the past three decades.

Current projects include the renovation of the Elyza Fraser Mausoleum at Cluny, and the recently-completed project co-ordination of Tullich Kirkyard at Ballater.

Neil Robb, Kelly Morrison and Colin McKelvie have been recruited as new board members to help steer the trust as it operates in an increasingly challenging funding environment, and provide legal, financial and marketing expertise.

Paul Higson, project manager and trust administrator, said: “Last year the trust carried out a strategic review that identified some skills gaps within the existing board.

“The recruitment of Kelly, Neil and Colin fills those gaps and greatly adds to the board’s expertise.

“I am very grateful to all of them for giving generously of their time to help with the work of the trust, and I look forward to working with them as we move forward in 2020.”

The mausoleum in Cluny Kirkyard is in a critical state of decay and in urgent need of repair.

The Friends of Miss Elyza Fraser’s Mausoleum has been established to implement essential repairs and open the building to the public.