New homes plan for Torphins approved

Torphins is set to expand following the approval of plans for 57 new homes.

Councillors have backed proposals from the owners of the Station Garage for the demolition of their existing buildings on Craigour Road and the creation of 33 houses and 14 flats, including associated roads, landscaping and amenity areas.

They were also allowed to take down another garage at The Square and build 10 flats as an off-site delivery of affordable units associated with the Craigour Road development.

While in favour of the demolition of the garage at The Square, Torphins Community Council felt 10 flats would be a dense over-development of the site.

It was also concerned by the impact the combined developments would have on community facilities such as Torphins Medical Practice.

Local GP Neil Campbell claimed the combined projects would increase the practice size by 10%.

But Marr Area Committee heard planners supported the proposal overall, and welcomed the mix and location of the affordable units.

A report stated: “It is the opinion of the planning service that when considered with the off-site affordable housing provision, the units are well integrated into the overall site layout, creating a suitable tenure mix throughout Torphins.”

Councillors heard that while it was acknowledged that a development of this scale would increase school roll capacity there would be sufficient at both Torphins Primary School and Aboyne Academy.

NHS Grampian, however, has not asked for developer contributions to extend the medical practice.

Councillor Peter Argyle said there had been little development in Torphins for the past 20 years which had actually seen the school roll fall causing some local concerns.

He said: “This gives an opportunity for people to come and live in Torphins or to relocate within Torphins.”

An amendment to refuse permission for the 10 flats by Councillor Paul Gibb on the grounds of over-density and lack of parking failed to find a seconder.

Councillors agreed a delegated grant on both applications subject to various conditions including the signing of a Section 75 agreement to secure the affordable housing.

Officers will also be asked to consider the extension of the 30mph speed limit to the eastern edge of the new Craigour Road development.