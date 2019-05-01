New pub for Drumoak is approved

Councillors have approved plans for a new pub in Drumoak.

The proposals for the development, which were lodged by The Firm Of The Irvine Arms of Drumoak, are a renewal of planning permission originally granted in 2012 and again in 2016.

The decision paves the way for the company to create a replacement pub for the village with associated staff accommodation, new access, car parking and landscaping on a plot of overgrown land to the west of Keithmuir Gardens.

The business says the proposal will take the place of the former Irvine Arms, which did not benefit from passing trade and was located on a constrained site which ruled out extending the building.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, meeting on Tuesday, heard that planners were recommending approval despite two objections.

The representations said the proposed premises would be in close proximity to a quiet neighbourhood and would lead to disturbance, destruction of natural habitat and could have an impact on drainage.

No council services or consultees have objected to the proposals, however environmental health has requested that conditions relating to noise from the development, the formation of an acoustic barrier and restriction on delivery times are introduced as part of any consent.

In a report to committee, planners stated: “It is reasonable to conclude that the proposed development remains acceptable.”

However, it was accepted that due to a change in the Local Development Plan since the previous approval, the proposal did not accord with Policy R2 Housing and employment development elsewhere in the countryside.

Planners continued: “Given consideration to the appropriate siting of the proposal and benefits the development could serve the community, and the previous consents on the site, it is considered that the proposal can be supported as a departure from the current LDP.”

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside independent councillor Sandy Wallace quipped: “I move approval of the application and suggest a site visit once it’s open.”