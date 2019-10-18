New roads strategy for Banchory homes

Developers are to hold a public consultation on a new roads strategy for a major housing project at Hill of Banchory.

North Banchory Company says it has listened to concerns expressed by residents and the community council about a distributor road from Hill of Banchory to Raemoir Road.

A consultation on proposed amendments to the previously approved masterplan for 395 houses and two hectares of business land at Lochside of Leys will be held later this month.

The proposed alternative roads strategy, which removes the need for a new distributor road to the north of the development, will be on display.

Feedback gathered from the local community during the consultation will form a subsequent submission of an amended masterplan to Aberdeenshire Council.

David Smart, chief executive of North Banchory Company, said: “From the initial consultation with local residents and the community council about a distributor road, there were concerns expressed that the distributor road proposal may not be the best solution for the area.

“We have listened to these concerns and discussed the situation with the council, who have encouraged us to explore the viability of an alternative solution which makes best use of the existing road network, and roads through the proposed new development.”

Mr Smart added: “The council has requested we submit an alternative roads strategy for their consideration by way of an update to the approved masterplan.

“This will be supported by a transport assessment to demonstrate the new proposal is deliverable, viable and future-proofed and will have limited impact on the existing road network.”

North Banchory Company has written to all those affected by the previous proposals advising them of the development of alternative plans.

The consultation event will be held on Monday, October 28, from 2-7pm in Banchory Business Centre, Burn O’Bennie Road.