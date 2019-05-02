New takeaway plans for Aboyne

A new takeaway in Aboyne could be shown the green light next week despite strong local opposition.

Penrith-based applicant Ms Chen Naling wants to create the outlet at ‘Hilltrek’ on Ballater Road.

But despite recommendations to approve from Aberdeenshire Council, local objectors say the plans will generate unacceptable levels of smell, noise, traffic, loitering and litter.

Marr Area Committee, which meets on Tuesday, will hear that the property currently operates as an outdoor clothing store and workshop located within the Aboyne retail centre and Conservation Area.

Situated in a row of buildings of mixed uses including services and residential properties, it also neighbours the popular tourist attraction The Black Faced Sheep which features a coffee shop and restaurant combined with gifts and homeware.

Its owner Mark Ronson – one of eight objectors – says the takeaway plans fly in the face of council policy and that there is adequate provision of eateries in the vicinity.

His legal team from Burness Paull writes: “The proposed hot food takeaway does not sit well with – and is likely to have a detrimental impact on – an existing tourism facility which attracts over 35,000 visitors a year, employs staff and is a significant economic contributor to the economy of Aboyne and beyond.”

But in a report, councillors will be advised that Environmental Health does not object to the plans after reviewing the details of equipment proposed for the treatment of odour emissions, maintenance of equipment, noise mitigation measures and noise levels being attached to any permission granted.

In terms of the traffic impact, the council’s Roads Development team says that the previous use of the site as a shop required seven parking spaces, yet none were associated with it.

As a result, it states, the change of use to a takeaway requires the same amount of parking and none is being provided, therefore “there is no worsening at the site” and it does not object on this basis.