Nostalgia time for ex-Crossroads pupils

Former pupils of a Deeside primary school recently took a trip down memory lane.

A reunion of classmates at Crossroads in Durris was held in Kirkton Hall on June 29.

Nearly 80 ex-pupils attended, some from far and wide including Devon and South Wales.

The idea came from Linda Ross, who spoke to school friend Isobel Leith about organising a gathering of their old pals.

Linda and Isobel attended Crossroads from 1958-65.

Crossroads and Woodlands merged in 2000 to become Durris Primary, with Crossroads becoming a nursery.

Linda told the Piper: “The reunion was very successful with lots of reminiscing and memories being shared.

“We were lucky enough to have two former teachers - Miss Mitchell, who taught between 1958–1962 and Mrs Shoebridge, who was head teacher between 1982–99 when the school closed.

“All in all it was a lovely day which everyone enjoyed.”

The group visited the school and a buffet lunch was held in the hall.

Many school photos and memorabilia added to the occasion.