Older people keeping on move in Deeside

The Young@Heart network for older people in the Deeside area is starting up a block of six fitness classes in Aboyne.

They will start on Tuesday, September 24, in the village’s Masonic Hall from 12.45-1.45pm.

The network runs a continuous programme of events and recently held a successful E-Bike session and a Strength and Balance class in Braemar.

The aim of the group,which was launched last year, is to connect communities and the people in them by helping with rural isolation, keeping people active both mentally and physically.

Group chair Aileen Longino said: “We are constantly looking at ways to provide more activities for our members and more opportunities for them to socialise and meet up.

“We listen to our members and try and fill in any gaps where we can in what they would like to see in their community.

“We have members in an area from Torphins to Braemar and always welcome new ones.”

Membership is free and to find out more contact Aileen on 07824 096531 or email membership@youngatheartdeeside.org.uk.