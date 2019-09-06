Over the hills to Braemar in their thousands

Thousands are expected to converge on Braemar this Saturday for the popular annual Gathering.

The huge crowd is expected to be swelled in anticipation of which members of the Royal family will be in attendance at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

The Queen has been in residence at Balmoral since mid-August and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Andrew have been among the visitors.

Organisers say it promises to be an extremely competitive Gathering with some of the biggest numbers of entries seen in recent years, particularly in the open dancing classes.

Games officials are advising people to allow plenty of time for their journey to Braemar, with roads in and out of Royal Deeside expected to be particularly busy.

Officers from Police Scotland will be on duty to ensure traffic moves smoothly through the village.

Stewards will also be available to assist those attending and all visitors, competitors and road users are asked to be patient and allow ample time to get into the games arena.

No on street parking is allowed in the village and motorists should instead use the designated car parks for the event.

Car parks will be signposted and stewards will be on hand to direct drivers.

A spokesperson for Braemar Royal Highland Society said: “If you are bringing bags into the arena, please be aware they may be searched prior to entry and allow time for this.

“All visitors to the Gathering are reminded that dogs with the exception of guide or disability dogs are not allowed in the games ground.

“We hope everyone has a great day.

“If you have any questions or concerns on the day please do not hesitate to speak to the staff from Police Scotland or the Gathering stewarding team.”

The games are traditionally held on the first Saturday in September and have been run in their present form since 1832.

Events at the arena get under way at 9.30am and normally finish at around 5pm.

Further information can be found at https://www.braemargathering.org/information.