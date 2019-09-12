Park Bridge consultation continues

A third community information session has been arranged to examine options to maintain historic Park Bridge near Drumoak.

The consultations are aimed at giving people the chance to have a say on the future of the 165-year-old A-listed bridge spanning the River Dee.

An information session was held earlier this week in Kirkton of Durris Hall and another will take place next Tuesday in Crathes Hall.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that a third drop-in event has been organised for Drumoak Church Hall on Tuesday, September 24. The session will be between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

The bridge was closed in February after engineers carried out a routine inspection and found serious structural defects.

In the meantime, the nearest River Dee crossings are to the west via the A957 over the Durris Bridge at Crathes, or to the east over the B979 Maryculter Bridge at Milltimber.

The two-span, cast iron bridge was built in 1854 by James Abernethy, and is 86 metres.

Donald MacPherson, the council’s bridges and structures manager, said: “I hope as many people as possible can attend the community information sessions.

“We will be providing information about the current state of Park Bridge as well as listening to views and feedback about available options for how it can be maintained in the future.”

He added: “Aberdeenshire is blessed with a number of historic bridges spanning the length and breadth of this beautiful corner of the North-east.

“However, whilst the council will endeavour for them to be used by motorists and pedestrians, we must ensure they are safe and viable.

“This is why the public’s views are so important in helping shape our plans for how we maintain Aberdeenshire’s bridges in the future.”