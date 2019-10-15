Paths group clears the way

A new organisation has been formed to highlight Mid Deeside’s paths.

Aboyne Paths and Tracks Group (APTG) aims to maintain, develop and promote them for the use of local people and visitors.

The group was founded in response to issues highlighted in the 2018 Mid Deeside Community Action Plan.

Public responses raised concerns about lack of signposting and information about local paths, missing links in local paths such as the Deeside Way and links with other areas, as well as the general condition and accessibility of routes.

As an initial project, the group is planning to produce a map of the existing main paths within the working area.

This will be used to assist in surveying routes and producing a walks leaflet for local people and visitors.

Funding for the project has been secured through ScotWays (the Scottish Rights of Way and Access Society) which will be matched by APTG fundraising, with the objective of producing a leaflet ready for distribution in April 2020.

Meanwhile, a constituted group has been formed under the umbrella of Mid Deeside Community Trust and group members have been busy surveying paths, liaising with Aberdeenshire Council and meeting local landowners.

Earlier this month, 17 people attended a paths maintenance course, using a section of the Deeside Way as a training project.

Anyone wanting to help should email aboynepaths@gmail.com