Paul stages an impromptu concert

Renowned fiddle player Paul Anderson delighted residents and staff at a Deeside care home with a visit.

He went through his repertoire at Balhousie Alastrean in Tarland.

Paul, a Tarland resident with close connections to the home, said he welcomed the opportunity to put in some practice ahead of the Music Hall concert he plans on May 3 to raise funds for Friends of ANCHOR and the cancer treatment unit.

He is recovering after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma last year.

The fiddler said: “I always enjoy my visits to Balhousie Alastrean.

“It’s lovely to treat residents and staff to an impromptu performance - it’s heartwarming for me and for them and this was good practice for my forthcoming fundraiser.”

Becks Brice, the care home’s activities co-ordinator, added: “Paul has made a few visits to the home and it’s always special to have him play for us.

“It puts a big smile on everyone’s face, and of course music is a valuable tool for our residents with dementia. Studies prove that it is great for reducing anxiety and depression, and curbs anxiety.”