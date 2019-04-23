Paul stages an impromptu concert

Renowned fiddle player Paul Anderson delighted residents and staff at a Deeside care home with a visit.
He went through his repertoire at Balhousie Alastrean in Tarland.
Paul, a Tarland resident with close connections to the home, said he welcomed the opportunity to put in some practice ahead of the Music Hall concert he plans on May 3 to raise funds for Friends of ANCHOR and the cancer treatment unit.
He is recovering after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma last year.
The fiddler said: “I always enjoy my visits to Balhousie Alastrean.
“It’s lovely to treat residents and staff to an impromptu performance - it’s heartwarming for me and for them and this was good practice for my forthcoming fundraiser.”
Becks Brice, the care home’s activities co-ordinator, added: “Paul has made a few visits to the home and it’s always special to have him play for us.
“It puts a big smile on everyone’s face, and of course music is a valuable tool for our residents with dementia. Studies prove that it is great for reducing anxiety and depression, and curbs anxiety.”