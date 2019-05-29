Pipes and drums a big draw in Banchory

A record number of visitors attended the fifth annual North of Scotland Pipe Band Championships held recently in Banchory.

More than 2,500 people from the local area and further afield turned up for the keenly-contested event in King George V Park.

Although the event has grown in popularity over the years, organisers agreed that this year far exceeded all expectations.

With all the funds raised from the event going back into a range of community initiatives, its success will be of huge benefit to the local area.

A total of 20 competing pipe bands delivered more than 30 performances, and four drum majors battled it out for their own prizes.

Bands from as far away as Inverness, Lossiemouth and Strathpeffer travelled to Deeside to take on local competition, including Deeside Caledonia and Culter and District, plus many others from throughout the North-east.

Also at the Championships was a range of children’s entertainment including face painting and bouncy castles, a craft tent filled with a number of talented local crafters, a drinks tent and many other trade stands and food stalls.

The event is organised by Banchory Business Association (BBA), a membership group which aims to promote Banchory as both a business and tourism destination.

BBA secretary Paul Panchaud said: “In stark contrast to last year we were extremely lucky with the weather and the huge turnout on the day reflected this.

“The aim of the event is to entice visitors to our beautiful town and we hope that many local businesses will reap the rewards of such a successful event.”

BBA has thanked all organisations, individuals and volunteers who supported the championships, and the North East Pipe Band Association for their backing and help.