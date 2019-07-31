Proposals lodged for hall replacement

Plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council for a replacement for Crathes Hall.

Trustees have confirmed that after more than two years of intensive work and community consultation, proposals have been submitted on their behalf by Banchory Community Council.

The target date for the new building, costing £650,000, is 2021.

Crathes Hall was built in 1928-29 and remains in regular use by local groups and organisations.

A feasibility study into its future was part-funded by South Aberdeenshire Local Action Group through the LEADER programme.

As part of the survey, the board of trustees held a public consultation on the future of the building last summer which prompted a good response.

They wanted feedback on whether people favoured a new hall, or renovation of the current one.

Moira Hamilton, convener of the trustees’ board said: “We are delighted to have reached this stage and also to have Jim Knowles onboard to help with fundraising.

“Jim was very involved with the Banchory Sports Village project.”