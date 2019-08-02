Public switched on to electric cars at Transport Museum

More than 200 people took up the opportunity of their first trip in an electric car at Grampian Transport Museum’s recent Electric Vehicle Expo.

The Alford event saw 17 full electric zero emission cars attend including Nissan Leaf and Leaf Van, Renault Zoe, BMW i3, Hyundai IONIQ, Jaguar I-PACE, and the full Tesla range including Model 6, Model X and the recently released Model 3.

Visitors had the chance to travel in a range of cars and find out from owners what it is like having an electric vehicle from day to day.

Museum assistant curator and event co-ordinator Neil Thomson said the feedback from the public had been positive.

He added: “This has been a real eye-opener for many of our visitors.

“It was an event aimed at people who have been perhaps thinking of an electric car but who were unsure what it is like to live with one.”