Rachael’s Alpine trek raises £2000

A Culter woman recently returned from a charity trek to Mont Blanc in the Swiss Alps.

Raising money for Befriend a Child, Rachael Hunter decided to take on the challenge after turning 30 last year and wanting to challenge her mind and body while raising money for a good cause.

The three-day trek began in Italy, then Switzerland and ended in Chamonix in France.

Rachael covered 45 miles in total, most of which was up mountainous terrain and through valleys.

She said on her return: “It is absolutely beautiful there. It didn’t even seem real at times.

“The landscape is amazing, it’s everything you ever dreamt it would be.”

Rachael described it as one of the most difficult but rewarding things she has done in my life.

She added: “It was terrifying being up 2500 metres on a snowy peak and just hoping you didn’t fall.

“There was more snow than the guides originally anticipated so we didn’t have any crampons or anything with us, just our walking boots and our poles.

“Despite this, the challenge was brilliant and I can’t wait to do another.

“Everyone I met was fantastic and we were a real team, always helping each other and supporting one another when it got tough.

“I came home with a real sense of achievement and a new group friends.”

So far, Rachael has raised more than £2100 for local charity Befriend a Child but is opting to keep her JustGiving page open for a little longer to maximise her fundraising.

Anyone wanting to support Rachael and her Trek de Mont Blanc, can visit her JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/rachaeltrekinthealps.

Richard Stewart, Befriend a Child’s head of marketing and fundraising, earlier praised her efforts as she prepared for the challenge.

He said: “We are always thrilled when anyone chooses to fundraise for Befriend a Child, and when someone is vowing to take on such a huge challenge on our behalf it’s very special and, of course, we want to do what we can to support Rachael.”