Renewed plans for Westhill Starbucks

Fresh plans for a 24-hour Starbucks drive-thru at Westhill will go before councillors next week.

Garioch Area Committee deferred a decision last month for the developer to address three key design points at the proposed Arnhall Business Park scheme.

Councillors wanted to see the removal of an advertisement roof fin along with replacement cladding to all external walls.

In a report to Tuesday’s meeting, planners – who continue to recommend approval of the development despite 50 objections – say applicants Davaar (Arnhall) Ltd have produced amended plans showing the removal of the roof fin feature and an updated palette of materials.

The report states: “The planning service is of the opinion that the design and materials are of a high standard and the amendments generally address the requirements of the committee.

“They are considered to be complementary to the existing built and natural environment and comply with Policy P1.”

Westhill and Elrick Community Council led local opposition to the plans classing it as a deviation against Aberdeenshire’s Local Development Plan, claiming it demonstrated a lack of safe pedestrian crossing across the busy A944, and failed to apply a town centre first approach.

Agents for the applicants, Lippe Architects, say the proposed development, which could being 20 full-time and part-time jobs to the area, will not have a detrimental impact on the centre of Westhill but would instead bring forward development of a long vacant plot.

They say it will “enhance the character of the area and the entrance to the town” and will help make the remaining employment units at Arnhall more attractive to potential occupiers.