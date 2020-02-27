Road safety under spotlight at Westhill

Road Safety Week was held recently at Westhill Primary School following concerns raised by its parent council.

Police Scotland worked with the school, parent council and members of Aberdeenshire Council including June Andrew, transport safety education officer.

Educational talks were given to pupils and nursery children and a public drop-in session was held on road safety issues, speed checks and safe parking advice.

Junior road safety officers from P6 and 7 were selected to play an important role in maintaining and highlighting road safety in the school and surrounding area.

They plan to hold a competition to design a safety banner to be placed outside the school.

Constable James Stewart, from Garioch Local Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank the pupils for their hard work and positive interaction, staff and all those who assisted in making it a successful week.

“It is important that road safety awareness is maintained by them and the wider community, ensuring that residents drive in a safe and responsible manner around the school and the town in general.”