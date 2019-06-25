Runners’ boost for Forget-Me-Not Club

Run Banchory is donating some of the proceeds from the recent inaugural 10k event to a local dementia charity.

The run coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Forget-Me-Not Club.

The charity was founded in the Scout Hut opposite the start line.

Fittingly, there were 20 competitors running for Team FMN, helping contribute to a fundraising total of £7,000, which will be matched by oil and gas exploration and production company Repsol Sinopec.

Lesley Fletcher, the charity’s development manager, said: “A huge thank you for including us in Run Banchory.

“We loved being part of what was a superb community day and fantastic fundraising opportunity.

“It is hard to get over to everyone how grateful we are and just how much this amount of money means to us, the people who come to the club and their families.”

She added: “This is such a special place, it feels a bit like a family, and the fact that the team all went to such an effort to support us feels really personal.

“It feels like a lot of people have got our backs, that there is a wider net for everyone here to rely on.”

The club provides more than 600 hours of care per week to those living with dementia and their families.

Although it costs a significant amount of money to run the charity, it wants to make itself accessible to everyone, so offers all its services free of charge.

Lesley said: “We are almost entirely funded by donations and rely on the generosity of the community and events like this to help us keep providing the support we do.

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored the runners, Scott Birse and his brilliant team at Run Banchory and to the runners - you are the best.”

The first Banchory 10k was a major success with more than 300 runners taking part in the multi-terrain race.

More than 70 primary school children took part in the 1k kids’ fun run in the grounds of King George V Park.