Soup workshop whets the appetite

The countdown to this year’s Deeside Local Food Festival has been kick-started with a soup-making workshop.

Festival organisers, The Mixing Bowl, hosted the event for two of their charity partners – Inspire and Charlie House.

A group of participants from both local organisations learned how to prepare four different kinds of soup, before sampling their culinary creations.

The workshop was held at Inspire’s HQ on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard. The charity provides a range of services for people with learning disabilities and additional support needs across the North-east.

Charlie House is the Deeside Local Food Festival’s main charity partner this year, and will be holding a fundraising stall at the festival, as well as running a hand-bikes activity for both disabled and able-bodied riders.

The local charity supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions in the North-east. Several siblings of children supported by Charlie House, accompanied by their parents and carers, enjoyed the afternoon of foodie fun.

Festival organiser, Rachel Gambro, said: “Collaboration and community involvement are themes which run through the very core of the Deeside Local Food Festival.

“We have always worked closely with local charities and community groups, giving them opportunities to raise awareness, and much-needed funds, as an integral part of the festival. This year, however, we embraced the idea of collaborating with our charity partners, not just on the day, but also in the run-up.

“Our soup-makers were wonderful – full of enthusiasm and passion for good food. Their soups were absolutely delicious too, and we thank them all for making the day such a success.”

On Sunday, September 15, the Deeside Local Food Festival will return for its fifth successive year.

Taking place on the last day of Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight, the event will feature more than 70 food and drink businesses, 92% of them from Aberdeen City and Shire. This year the festival will take place at Cults Academy in Quarry Road.

At the heart of the event will be an expanded local produce market, where over 50 stalls will showcase and sell locally produced food and drink.

As well as the local produce market, there will also be an array of workshops, demonstrations with local chefs, talks and tastings running throughout the action-packed day.