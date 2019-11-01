Spreading goodwill at Banchory Primary

A local business recently helped improve the outdoor area at Banchory Primary School.

Cordiners Sawmills donated bark to replenish the playground.

Pupils and parents turned up armed with shovels, rakes and spades to help spread the material.

Two parents brought along heavy machinery to assist in collecting the bark and to distribute it at the school.

Within an hour, the work had been completed with the children, in particular, showing determination in handling wheelbarrows and shovels.

Cordiners’ general manager Jim Hepburn said: “As part of the local economy it is great to be able to invest in the next generation and improve Banchory Primary outdoor area.

“We are very happy to help in this way and trust the children will know the benefit of the new surface.”

John Hughes, depute head teacher, added: “I would like to thank Cordiners for their generous donation of bark to freshen up our playground areas. It has made a great difference and the children will enjoy using the areas.

“Also thanks to the wonderful team of volunteers who gave part of their Saturday to assist in shovelling, spreading and levelling the bark.

“It was a wonderful example of team work and we look forward to continuing these partnerships through the year.”