Stagecoach offer cuts cost of travel

Stagecoach has announced a New Year promotion that will see commuters across Scotland receive one week’s free bus travel.

The offer has been introduced to encourage people to ditch the car or switch to the bus and choose a more environmentally friendly way to commute in January.

The promotion will be available on four-week tickets purchased online from New Year’s Day until January 31 across Scotland.

Robert Andrew, Stagecoach regional director for Scotland and Wales, said: “It is great to be able to offer our customers a huge cost saving at this time of year and thank them for their custom while helping with the back to work commute.

“We hope that it will encourage other commuters to choose Stagecoach and see the many other benefits we have to offer.”

He added: “We want to make it as easy and affordable as possible for people to use the bus.

“We provide a service which is accessible, convenient and available and pride ourselves on being a reliable bus service in the local communities and cities that we serve.”

One week’s free travel applies to four-week megariders purchased online.

For more information visit stagecoachbus.com/scotlandsale.

The bus operator has highlighted the New Year offer as a rail fare increase of 2.7% was introduced on January 2.

The rise was announced by industry body the Rail Delivery Group.