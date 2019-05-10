Survey asks for views on condition of local roads

If you have a view on the roads, cycle paths, pavements and street lighting around Aberdeenshire, there is an opportunity to make it known.

A national survey is under way, seeking the opinions of people across Scotland on the state of their local roads.

It is organised by SCOTS (Society of Chief Officers of Transportation in Scotland) as part of a collaborative project on Roads Asset Management.

They want to hear roads users’ aspirations, satisfaction levels and priorities for their local roads network.

Potholes, poor street lighting, badly maintained pavements, roads maintenance are among a number of areas of complaint on a regular basis from members of the public.

The survey covers routes which come under local authority responsibility and does not include trunk roads, such as the A90 or A96, or motorways.

All Scottish local authorities are being asked to promote the survey to their residents, to get as complete a national picture as possible.

It will also help councils determine priorities for spending on the road network against a challenging financial backdrop.

On a local level, it will assist local authorities in determining their priorities for expenditure on the road network in a time of budget restraint.

Aberdeenshire regularly features in the annual SCOTS surveys with some of the best roads in the country.

To take part in the study visit http://bit.ly/SCOTSrs.