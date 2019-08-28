Tango is seeking a home

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a home for a pony that’s been cared for at its Drumoak centre for the past couple of months.

The charity says Tango has specific needs.

Rescue and rehoming centre manager Graeme Innes said: “Tango is a five-year-old Shetland Welsh cross mare.

“She is a lovely pony who has come on leaps and bounds in our care. Her confidence has grown and she is very eager to learn.

“We think potential owners have failed to notice Tango as she is quite a small pony at only 10.2 hands high so won’t be suitable for everyone to ride.

“She suffers from sweet itch, a manageable condition that doesn’t cause her too many issues. A new owner will need to have knowledge of the condition and be willing to manage it through the warmer months.”