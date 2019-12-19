Torphins post box gets a festive look

The post box outside Torphins Pharmacy has been given a festive makeover in aid of charity.

1st Torphins Cubs is raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance through its Christmas card delivery service.

To help boost funds and awareness Cub Scout leader Tina Thomas has knitted a seasonal post box topper for a third year, a totally new design to previous years.

Tina said: “I knitted it to not only to bring Christmas cheer to the village, but to advertise 1st Torphins Cubs Christmas card delivery service.

“Every year, for a donation the Cubs deliver cards around the village, with a collection point in Torphins Pharmacy.

“This year the Cubs have chosen to fundraise for Guide Dogs for the Blind and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance, with all money raised going directly to those charities.

“As Torphins Cub Scout leader I’m very proud of my pack and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has donated to our fundraising project.

“It is lovely to see everyone’s reaction to my knitting. It’s not just young children who it makes smile.

“Jill Ritchie of Hay’s flowers has also made the area look more magical with a stunning display of festive foliage covered in fairy lights adjacent to the pharmacy.

“If people would like to show their appreciation for my creation they can pop a donation in the collection pot in Torphins Pharmacy or via Torphins Christmas Post Box Topper’s own Facebook page.”