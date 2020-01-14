Volunteers complete major path work

Banchory Paths Association (BPA) has just completed the largest project in its 20-year history, to further improve accessibility to the extensive local network.

The project, to rebuild two former paths into Corsee Woods, was three years in preparation and planning and has created a well-drained, well-surfaced loop in the woods which also connects with the Banchory Circular Path.

The work involved forming paths 1.5m wide and just under 700m in length. It took nearly four weeks and involved laying around 500 tonnes of material, with completion just before Christmas.

The cost was over £30,000 and BPA has thanked its many sponsors which include National Lottery, Banchory Community Council (Mid Hill Wind Farm), Marr Area Large Projects, Paths for All, King George V Wind Farm, Shell UK, Tesco Bags of Help, and the Co-op.

There were also many private sponsors who supported BPA project officer David Culshaw on his round Scotland cycling fundraiser, or who sponsored the project directly.

Mr Culshaw said: “It has been most gratifying to see so many people using the new paths over the festive season and, in particular, to see many users with impaired mobility now able to use them.”

Volunteers are working with Aberdeenshire Council to improve another local path, from Woodside Road to Wilson Road. A contractor will be carrying out surfacing and drainage improvements early in the New Year.