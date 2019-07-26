Ways for parents to keep kids entertained

A Deeside debt counselling charity is offering tips to parents on how to keep their children entertained for less during the summer break.

The suggestions are from Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Banchory Debt Centre, run by Banchory Christian Fellowship Church.

Pauline Rowett, debt centre manager, said: “Lots of parents with tight budgets are worrying about what they can do to keep their children entertained over the long summer break.

“It really helps to have a bit of a game plan so that families can enjoy the holidays together without feeling too stressed about the expense.”

CAP’s top tips to parents for saving cash include exploring outside, meal planning, games nights and picnics.

Another idea is the free Aberdeenshire annual reading. It was launched in public libraries and runs until Saturday, August 24.

The challenge is aimed at children pre school to S1+ and there are more details at https://www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/libraries/summer-reading-challenge/.

Pauline said there are simple ways for families to spend less.

She added: “Go outdoors. Have a nature walk or build a den, see what bugs you can find or make art in the woods with what you discover.

“The Wildlife Trust has more than 2,000 nature reserves – see if there’s one near you. The majority are completely free of charge.

“Planning meals ahead always helps to watch the pennies, but this could be an activity in itself to get the children planning what they want to eat.

“This may result in some difficult conversations if they only want to eat what’s bad for them but it could also lead to some clever creativity in the kitchen.

“Get them to plan a menu, make a shopping list of ingredients and cook. They will also learn some great skills for life.”