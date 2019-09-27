Westhill enjoys a special day

Westhill Academy has marked its 40th anniversary with a special celebration.

Pupils and staff were joined by councillors, senior officers, partners and members of the community last Friday for an afternoon full of fun and live performances by students.

Westhill Academy head teacher Alison Reid

The musical entertainment was provided by the school ceilidh band and ukulele group.

There was an exhibition of memorabilia about the academy compiled by a group of senior pupils, with advice along the way from a former Westhill pupil, Dr Nicky Imrie, of Scotland’s Urban Past.

The display also included objects illustrating changes in technology and music over the years.

Among them were old dial phones, which puzzled some of the younger pupils.

Activities also included tours of the school led by pupils.

Later, the academy was open to the public and around 80 people, including current and former pupils and many former staff, visited and enjoyed the exhibition and tours.

Head teacher Alison Reid said: “It was important to recognise how long the school has been open.

“Many people think of it as a fairly new school, but we are well-established, and into our second generation of pupils.

“Many parents were themselves pupils at the school, as the old photographs showed.

“We wanted to celebrate the positivity and sense of community within the academy and its wider area.”

The previous day, the exhibition was open to current classes to visit.