Worth the wait for Rebel

A Jack Russell has finally found a home after spending nearly a year at the Scottish SPCA’s rescue and rehoming centre at Drumoak.

Five-year-old Rebel had been waiting 356 days to find new owners after arriving at the facility with a severe skin condition.

A delighted centre manager Graeme Innes said: “Rebel arrived in our care suffering from a very bad case of demodex mange, a severe and very uncomfortable skin condition which can lead to other complications.

“In the beginning, Rebel shuddered at any human interaction but in time he soon learned that we were helping him and would greet us with his big cheeky smile.

He still has issues with his skin but is continuing his treatments and is thriving in his new home. His family adore him as much as he loves them.

“The whole team at the centre miss him but are over the moon seeing him in his new home and enjoying life.”