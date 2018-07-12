Police concern for missing Alford man

Police searching for a missing Alford man say his disappearance is out of character.

They are extremely concerned for the welfare of Alexander (Alec) Bain who was last seen in Main Street, Alford, around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old is also understood to have been in the general Balloch area of Alford walking towards Muir of Fowlis at around 4.15pm that afternoon.

Inspector Graeme Allan, who is leading the search, said: “Alec is well known in the Alford and Banchory areas.

“We believe he may be travelling on foot and has links to the Banchory and Ballater areas. He is known to walk long distances and we are urging anyone who may have seen him to get in touch with us particularly if you may have stopped to give him a lift.

“Alec is known to visit a number of shops in Alford and we would ask that anyone who saw him since yesterday afternoon gets in touch with us.”

He added: “It is out of character for him to go missing without letting his friends and family know and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

“If approached, Alec may initially come across as a little confused or uncertain of his whereabouts.

“He is easily identifiable. He is tall, 6ft 5ins with red hair. He also has a disability to his left hand.

“We ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Alec to get in touch with us as soon as possible on 101 using reference number 3009 of 11 July. You can also call the Missing Person Charity on 116000.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries in the local area today so if you have information you can also speak to any police officer.”

Mr Bain is described as being of slim build. When he was last seen he was wearing black jogging bottoms, a blue jacket with white stripes down the sleeve and brown training shoes. He was also carrying a Tesco bag.