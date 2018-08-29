Police issue advice for Braemar Gathering visitors

Police are advising people planning to attend the Braemar Gathering this weekend to allow plenty of time for their journey.

The event is being held on Saturday and attracts thousands of visitors to the village to enjoy the traditional Highland Games and associated events.

Roads in and out of Deeside are expected to be particularly busy.

Event Commander, Superintendent Conrad Trickett, said: “The public will see an increased police presence in the village with our officers engaging with local residents and visitors to support the organisers in ensuring the safety of those attending this popular event.

“We will also be ensuring traffic moves smoothly through the village due to the anticipated increase in vehicles.

“Stewards will also be on hand to assist those attending and we also ask those attending to be patient and to allow plenty of time for your journey as well as to get into the games arena.”

He added: “Please be aware that no on-street parking is allowed and motorists should instead use the designated car parks for the event.

“Car parks will be signposted and stewards will be on hand to direct drivers.

“If you are bringing bags into the arena, please be aware they may be searched prior to entry and allow time for this.”

Police say they are looking forward to supporting the popular event and officers and stewards will be on hand to deal with any questions or concerns from the public.