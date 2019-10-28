Police name woman who died after Deeside crash

A woman who died after a two-vehicle collision near Banchory has been named.

Anna Marcinkowski, 38, from Aberdeen, was driving a red Honda Jazz which was in collision with a red Abarth 500.

The crash happened at Raemoir shortly before 9am on Saturday.

The driver of the other car, a 65-year-old man from Ballater, sustained serious leg and hip injuries.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in touch with us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0947 26/10.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either of these cars just prior to the crash, and again anyone who may have been along this road just prior to the crash, who had a dash-cam fitted and operating.”