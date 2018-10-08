Poppyscotland seeks fundraising help in Ballater

Scotland’s leading Armed Forces charity is searching for a new volunteer Scottish Poppy Appeal area organiser in Ballater.

Poppyscotland head of fundraising Gordon Michie said they were seeking someone to spearhead the local fundraising push for this year and beyond.

He said: “We’re looking for individuals, businesses, groups of friends, or community organisations that have good organisational skills to step forward to lead this year’s appeal in Ballater.

“Last year, £2,229 was raised in the area, but, without help, we will struggle to collect even a fraction of that amount and this will have a profoundly detrimental impact on our beneficiaries.

“By volunteering for Poppyscotland you will be helping us transform the lives of veterans in Scotland, those currently serving, and their families who are in need.”

Mr Michie added: “The money raised from the annual Poppy Appeal enables us to provide life-changing support to those affected by many issues including poverty, mental health problems and disability.

“Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do, and, without their vital support, we simply wouldn’t be able to run the Scottish Poppy Appeal.”

Area organisers form a 420-strong team covering every city, town and village.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Sally McNaught, Poppyscotland deputy head of fundraising, on 0131 550 1559 or

07941 851 589, or e-mail at volunteer@poppyscotland.org.uk.