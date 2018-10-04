Purple Walk raises £22,000 for charity

The Purple Walk 2018 in aid of CLAN Cancer Support raised £22,000.

A total of 470 walkers from throughout Aberdeenshire took to the streets of Kemnay on Sunday, September 30.

Event organiser Alison Brown said she was “thoroughly delighted”.

Alison, originally from Banchory, added: “Having used CLAN myself after both of my cancer diagnoses, I appreciate the work they do to support people affected by cancer.”

The Purple Walk is a 10k sponsored event around Kemnay, starting at at Bogbeth Park.

Participants listened to a welcome from Alison and observed a minute’s silence to remember those lost to cancer, before taking part in a warm-up routine with help from Jackie Watt and Shona Burrows.

The first Purple Walk was held in 2016, and the total raised from both events is nearly £48,000.

Alison added: “The day went brilliantly and everything went to plan.

“It was rather cold, but that didn’t dampen things at all, it was absolutely fantastic. The support from local residents was incredible too.”