Queen opens new heritage centre

A new Highland Games centre has been opened by the Queen at the Braemar Gathering.

The £2.5million museum has been named after the Duke Of Rothesay, in recognition of the support of his charity, the Prince’s Foundation, towards Braemar Royal Highland Society’s ambitious project.

The centre is set to become a major tourist attraction bringing visitors all year round to the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

It will incorporate a gallery, an exhibition hall, cafe, and a gift shop.

Exhibits will include medals and trophies associated with Highland games.

The facility will not only tell the story of Royal links to Braemar but of Highland events across the world.

The Queen, accompanied by Prince Charles, performed the opening ceremony during the traditional visit of the the Royal party, which also included Princess Anne.